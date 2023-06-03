2024 Lok Sabha polls: BBMP to train officers

  • Jun 03 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 04:30 ist
BBMP office. Credit: DH Photo

As per the Election Commission's directive, the BBMP has kick-started the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by planning a range of activities, from training officers to revising the electoral rolls.

During this period, citizens can enroll their names on the voter list. The final electoral roll will be published on January 5.

The training of electoral officers, including Block-Level Officers (BLOs), which is expected to kickstart next week, will conclude on July 20. The BLOs will also undertake a house-to-house verification survey from July 21 to August 21. 

Also Read | BBMP's advertising policy under PPP model to face scrutiny
 

A similar exercise, which was undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ahead of the state assembly polls, was embroiled in a controversy as the civic body had partnered with an NGO, which had commercial links with various political leaders.   

Dates to remember 

Training of electoral officers: June 1-July 20

House-to-house verification by BLOs: July 21-August 21

Removal of discrepancies in electoral roll: August 22-September 29

Period of filing claims, objections: October 17-November 30

Final publication of electoral roll: January 5, 2024  

