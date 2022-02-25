Another Bengaluru flyover runs into problems

The South Western Railway (SWR) has started fixing the MES overbridge built across the Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru line five years ago, months after the BBMP detected structural issues in it.

The repair is being undertaken without blocking vehicular traffic.

The problem was flagged during an audit of flyovers carried out by experts last year. In November, the civic body wrote to the SWR, asking it to replace the flyover's bearings and expansion joints.

The BBMP, which had asphalted the flyover last year, blamed the constant movement of the bridge slab for the damage to the bearing coat (asphalt). It observed a slight dislocation of the composite bridge slab from the bearing which has, in turn, damaged the expansion joint.

According to the BBMP, maintaining the bearing, sub-structural and structural components is the SWR's responsibility while the civic body's job is to asphalt the road surface and protect the parapet.

This is not the first time that the bridge has faced a problem. In August 2020, it was briefly closed for maintenance works.

