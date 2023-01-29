KSRTC driver goes beyond call of duty to save two lives

A KSRTC bus driver went beyond the call of duty to save two girls from drowning in a lake in Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Manjunath M, from the Sira depot, was driving the KSRTC bus on the Sira-Nagappanahalli route when he saw a middle-aged woman come running towards his vehicle near Handikunte Gate in Sira taluk around 1.50 pm.

Amid sobs and wails, the woman told Manjunath that her two young daughters had accidentally slipped into the lake and were about to drown.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Manjunath pulled over, got off the bus and ran to the lake. He jumped into the lake and managed to pull both girls out of the water. As soon as the girls were brought out, they were able to walk on their own.

Manjunath then took the girls to a primary health centre in Baragur village, about six kilometres away, where they were given first aid.

Speaking to DH, Manjunath said the older girl was aged around 17 and the younger about 10. "Both are doing fine," he added.

Manjunath's gesture earned him praise and felicitation from the KSRTC.

KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar lauded Manjunath for his "unique, exemplary work" in saving two lives. "These types of service by our driving staff are the pride and honour of the organisation. They are our assets," he said in a statement.

Manjunath hails from Sira taluk and has been working for the KSRTC since 2007.