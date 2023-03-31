Queueless OPD registration gains momentum in bengaluru

Data from the National Health Authority (NHA) has revealed that CV Raman General Hospital and Jayanagar General Hospital rank among the top 10 hospitals in the country for implementing the scan-and-share system for queueless OPD registration.

The system was introduced in October to reduce queues in OPD registration in government hospitals. Currently, 443 hospitals across the country are implementing it. Under this service, patients can scan a QR code and register themselves.

NHA data showed that CV Raman has come fourth in the number of such registrations (28,874). Jayanagar General has come sixth, with 23,205 registrations. Other hospitals in the top 10 are from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

NHA said 10 lakh such OPD registrations have been done across the country so far.

Dr H D Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent at CV Raman, says, “The QR code is placed at the entrance of the hospital. Patients can scan it, and enter details like their address, after which they will get an OPD ticket. Then they only need to take a printout of the OPD ticket from the fast-track counter.”