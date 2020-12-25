Free tabs given to 1,000 high-schoolers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 25 2020, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 02:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Tabs were distributed to free of charge to as many as one thousand students of government high schools in the Malleswaram assembly constituency on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the measure was aimed at bridging the “digital divide” between students of government and private schools. 

He said that training was being imparted to teachers so that they too adopt digital and smart way of imparting education. 

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation and R V Education Society-Education Foundation joined hands to provide the tabs to students.

