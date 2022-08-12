Gauri murder trial: Three witnesses examined

Three witnesses in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on Thursday recorded their statements before a special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes (KCOCA) Act. One of the witnesses was Shiva Reddy, who was the then police inspector at Rajarajeshwarinagar police station.

Shiva Reddy told the court that he received an anonymous call on September 5, 2017 at 8.20 pm informing him about the incident. The inspector further stated that he reached the crime scene at 8.40 pm and met Gauri’s sister Kavita Lankesh.

Later, he collected DVDs containing CCTV footage from six places from nearby apartments in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Shiva Reddy also stated that he had visited the place of the murder in 2018 after the arrest of the shooter Parashuram Waghmore, to recreate the crime scene.

The other witness examined was V N Kalageri, assistant engineer, Public Works Department. Kalageri was the one who drew the crime sketch. Vinod Kumar, a police constable, was the third witness who deposed before the court.