Gauri murder trial: Three witnesses examined

Gauri murder trial: Three witnesses examined

Shiva Reddy told the court that he received an anonymous call on September 5, 2017 at 8.20 pm informing him about the incident

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:42 ist

Three witnesses in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on Thursday recorded their statements before a special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes (KCOCA) Act. One of the witnesses was Shiva Reddy, who was the then police inspector at Rajarajeshwarinagar police station.

Shiva Reddy told the court that he received an anonymous call on September 5, 2017 at 8.20 pm informing him about the incident. The inspector further stated that he reached the crime scene at 8.40 pm and met Gauri’s sister Kavita Lankesh.

Later, he collected DVDs containing CCTV footage from six places from nearby apartments in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Shiva Reddy also stated that he had visited the place of the murder in 2018 after the arrest of the shooter Parashuram Waghmore, to recreate the crime scene.

The other witness examined was V N Kalageri, assistant engineer, Public Works Department. Kalageri was the one who drew the crime sketch. Vinod Kumar, a police constable, was the third witness who deposed before the court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Gauri Lankesh

What's Brewing

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

 