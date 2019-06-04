‘Grenade at rail station belongs to army’

The grenade found at the KSR railway station near Majestic belongs to the Indian Army and was used for training purposes, according to a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to the railway police.

Panic gripped passengers on Friday after a railway staff stumbled on a suspicious object, which was later revealed to be a hand grenade, at the trolley path between tracks near platform 1. Later, it was sent to FSL. Following a thorough examination, FSL handed over the report, stating that the grenade belonged to the army and it was used in training sessions.

The investigation has revealed that defence staff had sent 12 wooden boxes with dummy grenades for training via trains. Since such details cannot be revealed, nobody knew about the parcel. "One grenade might have fallen out from a box. But we are investigating from all angles," a senior railway police officer said.

Top officials said that the suspicious object was a dummy grenade with no explosive charges inside. The casing had been perforated, disallowing its use as an explosive.