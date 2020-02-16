Had to borrow a bucket of water: Corporator’s wife 

Residents of Domlur ward got a shot in the arm when Prabhavati, wife of corporator C R Lakshminarayan, stood up to complain about the lack of water.

After several people in the audience praised the corporator for his efforts to solve the civic problems, Prabhavati not only complained about official apathy, but also pulled her husband’s leg.

“My husband is the corporator, but he could not ensure water supply to our home and had to order a tank of water. When the tanker didn’t come, I had to borrow a bucket of water from my neighbours,” she said.

The corporator acknowledged the incident and said he has been unable to resolve the issue. “I have taken the issue to the Vidhana Soudha and I will continue to fight to get the work done,” he said.