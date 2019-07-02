Harassed by husband, woman sets self ablaze

A 34-year-old homemaker set herself ablaze unable to bear the alleged harassment by her husband at Bagalagunte on Monday.

The police said the victim, Geetha, had come to her brother’s house in Mallasandra and set herself afire in the toilet. The neighbours, who noticed her screams and smoke, alerted the Bagalagunte police, who rushed to the spot and shifted her to hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

Geetha was married to Bheemanna, a conductor with the BMTC. The couple from Bidar had migrated to the city a couple of years ago. It is alleged that he would torture her and so she had come to her brother’s house.

The police have filed a case of abatement against Bheemanna and are searching for him.