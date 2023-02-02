Hoteliers to petition Centre against 'high' GST on commercial LPG

Hoteliers in the city plan to approach the central government with a demand to reduce the GST on gas cylinders to match the GST levied on domestic cylinders.

In a joint meeting hosted by the Bruhat Bangalore Hoteliers Association (BBHA), representatives from the National Restaurant Association of India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and other organisations from the hospitality sector pointed out that the move was against the GST rules.

“GST laws do not allow the government to levy a 5 per cent GST on the domestic use of gas cylinders, and an 18 per cent GST when it is used for commercial purposes.

“While the commodity rate may vary based on the purpose, the GST should remain uniform,” said P C Rao, president of BBHA.

The associations are considering requesting the government to adopt a one-time perpetual licence for the hotel industry.