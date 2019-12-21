IIMB bans protests on campus

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has asked its staff and students not to stage protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act inside the campus.

“Students and staff are informed that no form of protest or congregation of people with placards or sign boards shall be allowed within the campus, till such time the order is in effect,” the advisory, accessed by DH, said.

The advisory refers to the Section 144 order issued by the city police commissioner that will be effective till the midnight of December 21.

The institute had also banned all forms of protest, sloganeering, processions or programmes that will disturb public order. It had also barred distribution of pamphlets, signboards, posters or symbols amounting to the disturbance of public order.

Despite the advisory, the faculty and students of IIMB continued their protest on Friday. “The institute’s administrator had issued the advisory based on the police commissioner’s orders. But we are holding a peaceful protest,” a protester said.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of IIMB students and staff staged a protest before the institute’s entrance. The police detained six protesters, including senior professors, and released them later.