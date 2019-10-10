IIMB launches fellowship programme on Gandhi

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore signed an agreement with the Union ministry for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship’ (MGNF) programme.

IIMB director Prof G Raghuram signed the agreement in the presence of R Subrahmanyam, secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development; Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank, and officials from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, here on Wednesday.

IIMB’s Centre of Public Policy, an independent public interest-oriented policy think-tank, will deliver the two-year fellowship programme, which will be launched on a pilot basis in Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates with a graduate degree from a recognised university and in the age group of 21 to 30 years can apply.

Dr KP Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said: “The launch of the programme is in line with our objective of bringing about convergence of efforts of various governments and programmes right at the district level."

"The MGNF is our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, a proponent of decentralised planning, as we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary this year,” Krishnan added.

IIMB director G Raghuram said: "The unique design of the programme will allow the fellows to understand challenges and barriers that the district ecosystem faces in fostering growth and development,” he added.