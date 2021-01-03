In home isolation, BBMP chief attends ward meeting virtually

Recovering from Covid-19, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Saturday virtually took part in the ward committee meeting of Vasanth Nagar.

Discharged from hospital a few days ago, the commissioner is currently under home isolation. Being the nodal officer of Vasanth Nagar, he took part in the meeting and discussed various issues.

Residents of the ward complained about the emergence of ‘yellow spots’ (public urination spots) behind Jain Hospital, Miller’s Road, Vasanth Nagar 1st and 7th Cross, Palace Cross Road and Elephant Park.

Prasad directed his officials to conduct inspections and take measures to clean up the areas, and ensure people do not urinate in public.

Responding to complaints of high traffic density near the High Grounds junction, Prasad directed the officials to hold a meeting with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Stating that potholes across the ward have already been filled, Prasad asked residents to give information if any more potholes needed filling.