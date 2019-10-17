Industry, academicia discuss problems

The Centre for Test and Data Sciences (CTDS) of the Rajarajeswari Group of Institutions had organised a day-long partners’ meet on October 12 at the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru. The meet was aimed at creating a platform for industry leaders, students and teaching fraternity to discuss various issues.

Representatives from more than 50 companies, including CEOs, directors and company representatives from various domains, took part in the interaction. About 120 students and 60 faculty members from RRCE and ACS College of Engineering participated.

Addressing the gathering, Dr A C Shanmugam, chairperson of RRGI, said that Bengaluru has a unique distinction of having more engineering colleges as well as software companies and that students must get exposed to the practical learning of topics for a better understanding of the industry issues.