Jai Jagadish in soup over 'offensive' clip about Sa Ra Govind

Former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Sa Ra Govind has approached the police seeking action against senior actor and producer, Jai Jagadish, for making "offensive" comments about him and his friends on WhatsApp.

Govind has alleged that Jagadish circulated an offensive WhatsApp audio message among his contacts in Sandalwood, using "disparaging" language that "damaged" his reputation in the industry.

Govind, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar and president of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Karmikara Kalavidara Okoota, stated in the police complaint that he and his friends had been distributing essential supplies to artistes and the needy during the lockdown.

But Jagadish is said to have made disparaging comments about his philanthropy and spoken ill of the KFCC. Some mutual friends informed Govind about it. Govind initially ignored the matter as he presumed it was just a rumour. But he later got to know that Jagadish had recorded an audio message and circulated it by WhatsApp and social media platforms. He then decided to go to the police, the complaint said.

An investigating officer from High Grounds police said the complaint was initially registered as a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) but it was later converted into an FIR under IPC Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) following court's permission. "We'll issue a notice to Jagadish to appear for questioning,” the officer added.

When contacted by DH, Jagadish refused to comment on the matter.