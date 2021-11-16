Jakkur flying school likely to resume training from Dec after DGCA nod

Shut for four years, the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur is preparing to open again.

Decked up for inauguration in the first week of December, the flying school, operated by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, is awaiting final clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Three days ago, DGCA officials visited the flying school, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 2 crore. “We are hopeful of getting the nod from them (DGCA) by the end of November,” said K C Narayana Gowda, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The minister also added that the department will finalise the inauguration plans with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, preparations for which are going on in full swing.

The renovated runway sprawls across 974 metres.

Gowda said the school lost a major chunk of land to the elevated corridor project carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “The runway’s length has been cut short and has affected our operations,” the minister said. “But we managed to acquire three acres of land adjacent to the school and extended the runway.”

Forty students have already enrolled for classes at the flying school, set up in 1950. The state government is expected to issue a fresh notification for admission in a few days and classes are expected to start from December.

The flying school occupies 214 acres of prime land in North Bengaluru on the way to the Kempegowda International Airport. It would train aspirants for commercial pilot licence and private pilot licence.

