Kanakapura Rd locals make BBMP agree to better footpath

Undulating, dusty and bumpy roads, broken and damaged footpaths and slow moving traffic has always left people living along the Kanakapura Road fuming at civic bodies. However, their one-and-half-year demand for proper footpath, which was missing in the DPR of the Kanakapura Road development, has now been agreed upon by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BBMP officials on Saturday assured the residents that the proper scientific footpaths will be incorporated into the plan while executing the works.

Aimed at drawing the attention of the civic bodies, the members of Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMoC)—a federation of several apartment complexes along the Kanakapura Road held a grievance redressal programme ‘Samvaada’ on Saturday and invited bureaucrats from the civic bodies, engineers, and cops to apprise them with the persisting problems on one of the poorly maintained, yet carrying high density of vehicles, road of Bengaluru. As many as 150 people took part in the event attended by Yelachenahalli corporator Balakrishna, BBMP (Major Roads) executive engineer Mahadesh, Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic PSI Srinivas, Bescom AEE Ramaiah, BBMP Health Inspector Mahesh alogn with BWSSB and Bescom engineers.

Speaking to DH, Aleem, President of the Federation said, “The Major Roads executive engineer promised to build continuous standard width footpaths apart from the storm-water drains along Kanakapura Road as part of the DPR approved for the development of Kanakapura Road, drains and footpath. In fact, the footpaths were missing in the initial plan and now they have promised to include them.”

The officials also assured to build a bus-bay at Yelachenahalli metro station to prevent clogging of traffic. “A free left barricaded lane will also be set up at the Sarakki signal so that left turning traffic need not stop and add to the piling up traffic. The engineers promised to take necessary steps to prevent further digging of roads after asphalting of it,” Aleem explained.

Balakrishna, the corporator of Yelachenahalli said, “The electrical poles will be shifted to the edge of the roads. Some of the properties are coming on the way of installation of poles. But they will be resolved and light poles will be pushed to the end of the road.” The traffic cops also assured that they will deploy a staffer on Kanakapura Road until the completition of infrastructure projects to prevent wrong-side driving.

Explaining on the garbage management, Aleem said, “The health officer has explained about problems. The ward currently has less number of vehicles and proposal to get more garbage collection vehicles is under consideration. Once it is approved, the existing fleet of 18 vehciles will be come 25 vehicles and everyday collection can be achieved.”