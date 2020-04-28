Karnataka: Continue direct sale system post lockdown, say farmers

The ‘Agri War’ unit of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, sold 10 quintals of grapes and 1 tonne of butter fruit on Monday, with farmers requesting that the system be continued even after the lockdown.

The university officials said Ravi, a grape cultivator from Devanahalli taluk, and Girish Kumar, a butter fruit grower from Kodagu, saw their produce get sold out at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK), Sahakaranagar, Judicial Layout-Jakkur and Hebbal.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The war room has been proving to be a win-win situation for both farmers and consumers.

“As the absence of mediators made the produce available at cheaper prices, consumers were happy. Farmers said the system has to be continued in the coming days,” the release said.

Till Monday, the 10 ‘Agri War’ unit and the 10 coordination committees set up at district level have sold 12 tonnes of mango, 25 tonnes of watermelon, 10 tonnes of musk melon, 200 tonnes of grapes, 12 tonnes pineapple, 12 tonnes banana and tonnes of vegetables.