Karnataka govt introduces tech-driven system for supply of Remdesivir

The state government has introduced a new system for the distribution of antiviral drug Remdesivir, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

"In order to bring transparency in allocation of Remdesivir, a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get an SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID," Sudhakar tweeted.

In case Remdesivir has been allocated against the SRF ID of a patient but the hospital has not provided it, "a facility is provided in the same link to report it to the government. This will help govt in curbing blackmarketing and misuse of Remdesivir," he said in another tweet.

Dr Sudhakar said the number of oxygenated beds in Karnataka had risen from 1,970 before Covid to 23,971 now. ICU bed numbers have gone up from 444 to 1,145, he added.