KIA looks to green future with free plant initiative

This World Environment Day on June 5, the Kempegowda International Airport will launch a unique green initiative: Every passenger who registers will get a plant from the airport’s nursery.

KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), explains the thinking behind this project: “To spread greenery and create a positive impact on the environment.”

About 10,000 plants will be given away to both passengers and visitors to the airport, one per head. All that they need to do is sign up at (https://bengaluruairport.co/Adopt-A-Plant) or refer to the airport’s social media platforms @BLRAirport.

Those interested can also provide details onsite to collect their plant at The Quad. On offer will be a variety of plants, including Rhoeo (Oyster plant), Tradescantia Pallida Purpurea (Purple heart), Tradescantia Zebrina (Inch plant), Zephyranthes Candida (White Lilly) and Zephyranthes Rosea (Pink Lilly).

Currently, on a Rs 13,000 crore infrastructure upgrade mode, KIA will get a sweeping garden-themed look for its Terminal 2. BIAL says several trees and shrubs that are in the path of the expansion will be safely translocated, while other plants that cannot be reused will be given away to the public free of cost.