KR Circle to get virtual eye-catching makeover

BBMP plans in full swing after its success with Windsor Manor junction

  • May 18 2021, 01:26 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 02:51 ist
Following the successful facelift to the Windsor Manor junction, the BBMP plans to give a makeover to KR Circle in central Bengaluru by the end of May. 

The BBMP is planning to enhance the beauty of the key roundabout and reduce the commute time for motorists. 

BBMP Chief Engineer B S Prahalad said the civic body was conceptualising a virtual circle because physical circles are consuming more space and obstruct traffic. 

"Due to this reason, there has always been slow movement of traffic around KR Circle,” he said. “We are conceptualising the virtual circle, besides enhancing its look.”  

Engineers said the virtual circle would be designed on the road’s surface without occupation of space. The circle will be designed using cobblestones at the centre. 

"We are planning different themes for every junction. While the one at Windsor Manor had a 'Make in India' theme, KR Circle will have something on the engineering and mechanical theme as it is surrounded by the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and the Government Polytechnic,” Prahalad said. 

The plan includes fixing floodlights with streetlights to enhance the appearance. "Works such as installation of an electric lamp, asphalting and landscaping are pending. They will be completed in a month,” he said. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said he had instructed the engineers not to obstruct traffic or inconvenience the motorists while carrying out the works at the circle.

The civic body has also been sprucing up Sadashivanagar, Domlur and Ganganagar junctions. 

