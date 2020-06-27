23 Bengaluru civic workers test positive for Covid-19

As many as 23 pourakarmikas have contracted Covid-19 in Deepanjali Nagar.

After the death of a 54-year-old civic worker on June 21 in JJ Nagar, about 80 pourakarmikas were subjected to swab tests. According to sources, 23 samples confirmed the presence of coronavirus.

The infected workers are being admitted in different hospitals.

Officials are tracing their primary contacts and other close contacts are being quarantined. Former president, State Safai Karmachari Commission, Narayan has urged the government to test all the pourakarmikas. "It is clear that 25% of the workers who underwent the tests are positive. The government should test all of them," he said.

Quality care must

He said quality care and treatment should be provided to the civic workers who have contracted the disease and those working should be given face masks, gloves, and other protective gear.