A quiet Christmas, Vaikuntha Ekadashi in Bengaluru

  • Dec 26 2020, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 02:09 ist
Children pray at St Mary's Basilica, Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, on Christmas Day. DH PHOTO/IRSHAD MAHAMMAD

A subdued but spirited Christmas was celebrated across Bengaluru with the spirit of the day visible in churches though many people chose not to hold the midnight mass in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Many Christians offered prayers on Friday morning. Signs of the mandatory mask-wearing, workers holding thermal scanners and sanitisers at church entrances seemed to be part of the decoration. 

St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Fraser Town, St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar, St Patrick’s Church on Brigade Road, St Mark’s Cathedral on Mahatma Gandhi Road,
St Joseph’s Church in Chamarajpet and other churches saw significant crowds that arrived to celebrate Christ's birthday.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Devotees thronged temples to offer prayers on Vaikuntha Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti. The Krishna, Venkateshwara and Vishnu temples in the city where special prayers were organised witnessed crowds. Sweets and calendars were distributed to devotees. 

