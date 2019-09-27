BBMP removes low hanging OFCs in Mahadevapura

After operators failed to clear away the overhanging Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) in Mahadevapura, the civic authorities swung into action and pulled them down.

The BBMP has been removing the OFCs for the past week after Mahadevapura residents complained that the cables hang over footpaths and roads, threatening the safety of commuters.

Civic officials said the drive is part of the routine efforts to remove OFCs. "They are life threatening at times since they are not properly secured,” said BBMP’s chief engineer in Mahadevapura, R L Parameshwariah.

"There's a need to regularly conduct the drive to remove OFCs and footpath encroachments in an IT corridor like Mahadevapura, which has a high population," he added. He said the civic authority gave notices to the operators and gave them adequate time to remove the cables.

"They failed to remove them and now, the BBMP is doing it for safety and aesthetic reasons. We received several complaints from the public and resident welfare associations on the dangers the OFCs pose," Parameshwariah said, assuring that the drives will continue in future.