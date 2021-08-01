Bengaluru cops turn up to donate blood for children with cancer

West Division police have donated blood to children suffering from cancer and for those undergoing treatment at Kidwai Hospital. The blood donation camp was held on Saturday morning at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) in Upparpet.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said more than 75 policemen, including officers and constables from different stations, donated blood. The camp was organised by a trust and blood bank.

A few days ago, the trust and blood bank contacted Patil and discussed the need to conduct a blood donation camp. Patil readily agreed and passed on the message to his subordinates, urging interested staff to donate blood.

Officials enthusiastically donated blood, while those who could not donate blood this time asked the blood bank to organise another camp when they require it.

Patil had learnt that some blood donors had perished in the Covid wave. He had several interactions with doctors over the yawning gap between the demand for blood and supply, prompting him to begin plans for a blood donation camp. He readily agreed when the blood bank approached him.