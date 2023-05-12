B'luru: HBR BA-Hedgers Club wins basketball tourney

Bengaluru: HBR BA-Hedgers Club wins basketball tournament

As many as 75 teams from across Karnataka participated in the tournament

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2023, 00:38 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 02:29 ist
Members of the winning HBR BA-Hedgers Club. Credit: DH photo

The Karnataka Basketball Association (KBA) conducted the State Youth Basketball Under-16 Tournament at Kanteerava Stadium from May 1 to 8. As many as 75 teams from across Karnataka participated in the tournament.

HBR BA-Hedgers Club won the tournament. HBR BA won against top clubs in Bengaluru like Beagles, Jayanagar Sports Club, PPC and Southern Blues to reach the finals. In the finals, they beat All Star Mysore with 36-50 points. 

KBA president Govinda Raju presented the trophy and cash prize to the team on May 8.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Basketball

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 