Bengaluru: HBR BA-Hedgers Club wins basketball tournament

The Karnataka Basketball Association (KBA) conducted the State Youth Basketball Under-16 Tournament at Kanteerava Stadium from May 1 to 8. As many as 75 teams from across Karnataka participated in the tournament.
HBR BA-Hedgers Club won the tournament. HBR BA won against top clubs in Bengaluru like Beagles, Jayanagar Sports Club, PPC and Southern Blues to reach the finals. In the finals, they beat All Star Mysore with 36-50 points.
KBA president Govinda Raju presented the trophy and cash prize to the team on May 8.
