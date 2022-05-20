Bengaluru metro to introduce 5-day passes soon

Starting Monday, Namma Metro passengers can now buy 5-day passes by paying Rs 600, including a refundable deposit of Rs 50, to enjoy unlimited travel on the entire network.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had introduced 1-day and 3-day passes on April 2, bringing a change in policy.

"The 5-day passes will be available at metro stations with effect from May 23," a release from BMRCL said, adding that the Rs 50 refund can be claimed by surrendering the smart card at any metro station counter.

Officials hope to see that the introduction of the passes will help increase the ridership and help them reach the peaks seen before the onset of the pandemic, when more than 4.5 lakh ridership was recorded daily.