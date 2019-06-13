Citizens suffer as fallen trees, branches lie uncleared

Trees and branches that were brought down by rain last week and causing havoc on the roads have still not been cleared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

At many places, the fallen trees and branches have been piled up on the road side, blocking footpaths and clogging drains at some places. Residents fear a bigger mess in the event of rains, which are likely to fall anytime soon.

Around 415 trees, 1,381 branches and many electric poles were uprooted due to heavy rain and wind last week in areas like Hanumanthnagar, Srinagar, Hoskerehalli and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar. Though the civic bodies acted swiftly and cleared the paths, it is yet to shift fallen trees and branches.

“The fallen trees and branches are turning hotspots for snakes and insects. We feel scared to walk by these fallen trees and branches. They are also blocking drains. If it rains anytime soon, then there will be water-logging,” Savitha, a resident of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar told DH.

There are many areas where the BBMP has still not cleared the fallen trees. Vishwanath, a resident of Hanumanthnagar said, “When we ask BBMP to clear the mess, officials say they are short of men and machines. Trees have not been cleared even a week after they were uprooted and they are causing a stench in the locality.”

When the BBMP forest cell was asked about the situation, they denied there was any shortage of staff or vehicles for the woek.

“The situation is because of the unexpected rain. We did not expect it to create so much havoc in the city. We have a team to address these issues. I have also deputed engineers from other zones to clear the mess. The trees will be cleared by this week,” Chola Raju, deputy conservator of forest, BBMP Forest Cell told DH.