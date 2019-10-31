City likely to witness moderate rain over next 3 days

The city is set to receive light to moderate rain over the next three days, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). The city on Wednesday witnessed light to moderate rain in the morning hours.
No damage to property was reported. There was also no waterlogging or incidents of tree falling in low-lying areas. Koramangala witnessed the highest rainfall with 7.5 mm, followed by Dayananda Nagar (7), Shivanagar (7), Nandini Layout (6), VV Puram (6), Vidyapeeta (5.5), Bagalagunte (5.5), Basaveshwar Nagar (5.5), HMT Ward (5.5), Marappanapalya (5.5), HSR Layout (5.5), Bommanahalli (5.5), BTM Layout (5), Chokkasandra (5), Maruthi Mandir (4), Chikkabidarakallu (4), Peenya (4), Husakuru (4), Yelahanka (3.5), Chikkabanavara (3), Dasanapura (2.5) and Kengeri (1).
