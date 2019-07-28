Creating awareness key to preventing Hepatitis: Doctor

Most Hepatitis cases show no symptoms whatsoever in the early stages. Henceforth, there is a need to create better awareness, say doctors.

Various events are on in the city as part of World Hepatitis Day on July 28. BR Life SSNMC Hospital organised ‘Livathon’ – a five-km walkathon to raise awareness among people about the increasing incidence of Hepatitis and ways to prevent it.

The walkathon started from the hospital premises and participants distributed posters and pamphlets to the public.

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E virus are often transmitted through contaminated food and water, spreading quite easily. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C virus (HCV) are blood-borne and transmissible in nature. HBV and HCV can cause chronic complications including liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, according to the hospital.

Dr Naveen Ganjoo, senior consultant - Hepatology and Transplantation, BR Life SSNMC Hospital said: “Unhygienic living conditions, illiteracy and poor healthcare in our country contribute to the increase in Hepatitis A. Hepatitis B and C are the deadliest types and show no symptoms during initial stages. If left untreated, it might lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Although Hepatitis can be cured if detected early, the ignorance and delay in consulting the doctor complicate the disease. It is crucial for people to understand the need to prevent Hepatitis.”

Sakra World Hospital, in association with the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), will conduct a week-long awareness programme across Karnataka starting July 28 to commemorate World Hepatitis Day.

The programme aims to spread awareness on Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease, provide Hepatitis screenings for the general public and facilitate Continuing Medical Education (CME) for doctors.

“It is crucial for the country and Karnataka to realise the magnitude of Hepatitis B Virus. There are some recent developments in the treatment of the disease which suppresses the virus. Our singular aim through this awareness programme is to educate people about the deadly virus, be more responsible and prevent themselves from getting infected”, said Dr Dinesh Kini K, director, Institute of Digestive and HPB Sciences, Sakra World Hospital.