DSU to provide free online coaching for CET, NEET

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), supported by the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering and the Dayananda Sagar College of Technology and Management, will conduct its annual free CET/NEET coaching programme from June 12 to July 27. This time, the programme will be hèld online.

Over one thousand students who have registered for CET 2020 are taking part in this programme. The duration of each subject — physics, chemistry, maths and biology — will be 90 minutes, followed by weekly tests and two full-length tests (mock tests). The course will have a break for the English exam, from July 15 to July 18.

Every Sunday, between 11 am and noon, students and parents can participate in webinars on career options by experts from various specialisations. At the end of the training, students would be well-prepared to face any entrance test, a release said. Visit dsu.edu.in for details.