Forest staff fêted for bravery

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2019, 00:29am ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2019, 00:55am ist

Several forest officials have been honoured by the B Marappa Memorial Trust for showing exemplary service in protecting wildlife and preventing the theft of forest resources. 

Deputy range forest officers D G Santosh, Hazrat Sab Gauskhan Kundgol, P T Shashi, Charan Kumar, Somashekhar G Pawate, U Shanmukha and Mahadeva M Maddi; forest guards H A Nayanakumari, M D Aiyappa, K Sharath Shetty, Choudappa Nayka V Jiddimani, Abdul Mujeeb and Jatti Tippaiah Nayka, and forest watchers  Papanna Sannaboraiah and Sanjeev Maruti Asnotikar were honoured on the occasion. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Wildlife Protection Act
Comments (+)
 