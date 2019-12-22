Forest staff fêted for bravery

Several forest officials have been honoured by the B Marappa Memorial Trust for showing exemplary service in protecting wildlife and preventing the theft of forest resources.

Deputy range forest officers D G Santosh, Hazrat Sab Gauskhan Kundgol, P T Shashi, Charan Kumar, Somashekhar G Pawate, U Shanmukha and Mahadeva M Maddi; forest guards H A Nayanakumari, M D Aiyappa, K Sharath Shetty, Choudappa Nayka V Jiddimani, Abdul Mujeeb and Jatti Tippaiah Nayka, and forest watchers Papanna Sannaboraiah and Sanjeev Maruti Asnotikar were honoured on the occasion.