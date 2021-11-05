Heavy rain dampens festive mood in Bengaluru

Heavy rains greeted Bengalurueans gearing up for grand Deepavali celebrations, on Thursday evening.

The downpour and thundershowers lashed the city for over two hours in several localities of Bengaluru, foiling people’s plans to burst crackers. Last year, too, Bengalureans were greeted with a wet Deepavali due to incessant rains.

As per data made available by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), Mahadevapura Zone recorded the maximum rainfall until 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Ward-wise data revealed that VV Puram in the South Zone received 134.5 mm rainfall followed by Doddanekkundi ward with 126.5 mm rainfall.

Vidyapeetha ward in South Bengaluru also reported 118 mm rainfall and Hampi Nagar received 116 mm rainfall. The Gali Anjaneya temple ward reported 108 mm rainfall. While areas in the South, West and East zones received moderate to heavy rainfall, zones such as Yelahanka and Dasarahalli hardly reported any rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported from several wards in the East, West, RR Nagar, South and Mahadevapura zones where BBMP personnel were deployed immediately to drain out the water.

Sources in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that the city is likely to witness cloudy conditions with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers in some places.

