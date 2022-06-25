I always wanted to serve my people, says Mandya’s ‘five rupees doctor’

The story of how Shankare Gowda came to be known as the ‘five rupees doctor’ is both interesting and inspiring.

A native of Shivalli, Mandya, he has been charging just Rs 5 for a complete medical checkup for the past 35 years. He never agreed to join any private hospital or a high-paying job but worked for the people in his hometown.

“I always wanted to practise in my hometown where I was born and raised. I wanted to preserve knowledge and use it for my own people,” he said at a press conference here on Friday.

At the start of his medical practice, he saw 100 patients per day. The number later rose to 400. The humanitarian work attracted patients not only from the surrounding areas but also from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

“There are people who cannot even afford to pay Rs 5. So I decided to do something for them. I charge a total of Rs 5 for consultation, prescription and an injection,” he told DH.

An MBBS graduate from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Dr Gowda later did a Diploma in Venereology and Dermatology. “In the rural areas, people suffer from a lot of skin ailments, and dermatology is very expensive in the country. That is the reason I do not charge more than Rs 5. When I visit the village, I do consultations for free since I charge only at my clinic,” Dr Gowda added.

Dr Gowda is an agriculturalist who tilled his father’s land at a young age to meet the family expenses. He dabbled in medical practice and farming and never prioritised one upon the other.

In 2010, he stood for panchayat elections in Shivalli. His enormous fan base helped him win. He worked for people and managed to practice medicine simultaneously. “Even though I was involved in politics, I continued to practice at my clinic. When I had a heart attack, I had seen some 300 patients,” he concluded.

Dr Gowda was recently admitted to Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, due to heart failure. He has recovered completely.