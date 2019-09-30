KIA to host Dasara festivities from Oct 1

The Kempegowda International Airport is all set to host the fifth edition of the Dasara festivities from October 1 to 3, between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

To be held at the airport curb, the three-day festival will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka to passengers and visitors, alike, according to KIA's operator, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Renowned artists from across Karnataka will enthral the audience with stimulating music, dance, and instrumental and martial arts performances. A display of dolls will be put up at the curb to signify traditional folklore, called the Bombe Habba.

Installation of a large elephant will be displayed at the curb to signify the ceremonial journey undertaken by the elephants as part of the Dasara procession. "Passengers can also experience a Dasara-themed virtual reality game."

Adding to the glitz, the terminal will be illuminated with vibrant lights. "BIAL will also organise a village fair at its adopted school at Aradeshanahalli for the students and their families to experience the festivities. Dollu Kunita, puppet shows and entertainment acts by Gaarudi Gombe dancers will be held."