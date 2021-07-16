KSRTC Bengaluru-Tirupati tour packages to resume on July 16

The KSRTC will resume package tour services to Tirupati starting from Friday. Separate fares will apply for the weekday and weekend package tours.

The fare for adults has been fixed at Rs 2,200 (Sunday to Thursday) and Rs 2,600 (Friday to Saturday) and for children, it is Rs 800 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Two Airavat Multi-Axle Club Class buses will be operated from two origin points in the city. The trip will begin at 8.45 pm from the Shanthinagar bus station and at 8.30 pm from the Satellite Bus Terminal, Mysuru Road.