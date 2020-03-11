KSRTC honours Tulsi Gowda

The KSRTC felicitated environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, felicitated the ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’. The award includes Rs 25,000 in cash and a lifetime free bus pass. Savadi also honoured 47 women employees from the KSRTC’s 17 divisions for their work. The corporation said it had taken up women-friendly initiatives such as installing sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators at 10 bus stations.