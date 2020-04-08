Mentally challenged man gets makeover, courtesy of Bengaluru Police

The city police, who have now doubled up as COVID-19 warriors educating people about ways keep the virus at bay, showed their humane side by helping a ‘mentally challenged’ man get a new look and food.

On Wednesday afternoon, Byatarayanapura traffic police on duty found Mohammed Saleem, aged around 45-50 years, sitting near an under-construction building on Mysuru Road.

Suspecting him to be starving, they thought of giving him some food. When they went near him, they found him dirty and stinking bad. They offered him food and informed about him to their police inspector Gururaj G Y.

Gururaj visited the spot and asked his men to arrange people to bath Saleem, get him a haircut and a new set of clothes.

Lauding his staff Santosh, Mahesh and Sharanappa, Gururaj said Saleem got the new look only because of their efforts.

“We learned that Saleem had not eaten food for at least a day or two. People may have avoided him because of appearance. So we decided him clean up. After the makeover, Saleem looked pretty good. He is not able to share any of his details other than his name. So we asked him to stay in the same place so that we can offer him food, the police said.

Saleem speaks only Hindi the police said, and have asked his family members to contact the Byatarayanapura traffic police if they can identify him through the photo in newspapers.