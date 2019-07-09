New team takes over reins of Rotary Club of Bangalore

A new team led by educationist Elizabeth Cherian Paramesh took over the reins of the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) for the Rotary year 2019-20. 

Former Lokayukta Justice (retd) N Santosh Hegde, who was the chief guest at the installation ceremony held recently, lauded the club for its yeoman service through education and medical initiatives. 

Besides the president, a new board of directors was also installed during the ceremony.

The new office-bearers are: president-elect Vincent P Raj; vice president Girish Ramanathan; secretary Vineetha Chinappa; joint secretary Rosa Paramel; treasurer Rohidas Vithal Bhat; director (community service) Dileep Kumar Pillai; director (vocational service) Ashok Kalyanashetty; director (youth service) Shailesh Shah; director (international service) Nalini Nanjundayya; immediate past president Vivek R Prabhu; additional director Prabhashankar K N and additional director Mohan Gurjar.

