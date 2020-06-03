Passenger suffers cardiac arrest, dies at KIA

Passenger suffers cardiac arrest, dies at KIA

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 01:43 ist
Representative image

A 27-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the airport premises on Sunday evening. He has been identified as Maruthi Ganesh Arepalli, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Arepalli, an employee of a private firm, had come to the Kempegowda International Airport to catch a flight to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the airport police, around 5 pm, Arepalli was at the restroom in the departure terminal and collapsed. The cleaning staff saw him collapsing and alerted the authorities, who rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors told the police that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"We have taken up a case of unnatural death and are waiting for his parents to come to the city for autopsy procedures. The body is kept in the mortuary," a police officer said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KIA
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
Cardiac Arrest

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 