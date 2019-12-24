Student dies as scooter hits road divider

An 18-year-old student was killed and his friend wounded when their scooter collided with a road divider near the Bagmane Tech Park on the outer ring road in eastern Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

Sanjay Rajeev, a first-year engineering student, was riding a rented scooter with his friend Basava, 19, at the time of the accident. The crash flung the teens in the air and onto the road, inflicting grievous injuries on them in the process. Passersby took them to a hospital where doctors declared Sanjay brought dead while Basava is being treated.

KR Puram traffic police have opened a case and are carrying out investigations.