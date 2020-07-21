Students ask for tour fee refund, GKVK threatens to withhold marks cards

Students who have completed their four-year undergraduate course from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) on the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus have alleged that the university authorities have threatened to withhold their certificates and marks cards after they demanded a refund of the fee paid towards a tour that did not happen.

According to the students, the university had collected a fee towards the tour in each semester. In eight semesters, each student had paid Rs 24,000. "During each semester, we have paid Rs 3,000 and only one all India tour was conducted for which we had paid Rs 15,000," said a student. "Now, we are demanding the authorities refund the rest of the amount which is not utilised for the purpose. Even if they deduct Rs 15,000 from whatever we had paid, they still need to return Rs 10,000."

The authorities who had agreed to refund the unused amount initially refused to do so after the lockdown, the students allege.

"Following this, we have sent a message to the vice-chancellor and registrar, raising an allegation of corruption in the amount collected," the student said.

Meanwhile, the warning note issued by the registrar to students, a copy of which is available with DH, reads: "You have made certain derogatory remarks and questioned the administrative set up in UAS Bangalore through the WhatsApp messages on July 15, specifically sent to certain officers, including the vice-chancellor.

"This matters to be an act of indiscipline. You all appear to be outgoing students and are supposed to be products of a prestigious agricultural university in the country. You are, hereby, directed to prove the corruption charges, of grabbing and cheating yours as well as farmers' money, using students' money for other purposes etc... Until then, the finalisation of your results, preparation of PDC, marks cards, etc will be withheld."

Over 500 students have completed their final year UG course from the Bengaluru and Hassan campuses.

When contacted by DH, Registrar Dr Mahabaleshwar Hegde said: "It is an internal matter and we will resolve it ourselves."

WhatsApp text from students

In their WhatsApp message to the authorities, the students said: "We are writing this with a tiny hope of getting your response. We are extremely saddened by the administration, its irregular and cruel responses for asking for what is ours. We are leaving the college with such a mentality that we don't want any of our relatives or friends to join this institute. The only reason is CORRUPTION.

"We are just sharing our grief. Hope you read and understand. You had promised to return our tour amount (which is almost Rs 10,000). It's clearly visible by your words and actions that you have taken advantage of this Covid situation, by saying "We have used it for other purposes". Thank you for grabbing the money of farmers. Thank you for letting our beliefs down. First the tour amount, now the HOT fund, next the Hostel deposit, and then every single rupee of students."