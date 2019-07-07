Students stage protest to save Ayurvedic College land

Hundreds of students gathered near the Government Ayurvedic College in Majestic on Saturday and staged a protest against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike’s (BBMP) decision to acquire college land for road widening.

The protest was led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Protesters demanded government intervention to save the college land and help hundreds of students.

BBMP wants 0.75 acres

The BBMP is all set to acquire around 0.75 acre of land that belongs to the Government Ayurvedic College for road widening purpose.

During the process, the college is going to lose 15-odd medicinal trees, which are of primary importance to the curriculum.

“Currently, the college has 5.3 hectares of land. If the BBMP acquires the land, it will be reduced to 4.6 hectares. This may lead to the college losing its affiliation to the Central Council of Indian Medicine,” said Jayaprakash Tantepadi, ABVP state organising secretary.