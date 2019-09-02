World poll bodies' meet in city from Sep 2 to 4

The fourth general assembly of the Association of World Election Bodies organised by the Election Commission of India will be held here from September 2 to 4.

Over 140 officials from election agencies of 54 democratic countries will take part in the conference which will be attended by the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The executive body meeting of A-WEB, which has its permanent office at Seoul, South Korea, will be held on September 2. The conference will be inaugurated on the same day. A discussion on ‘Initiatives and challenges of social media and information technology in elections,’ will be held on September 4.