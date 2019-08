The Lions Club 317F initiated works worth Rs 65 lakh for 2019-20 to cater to the needs of the poor.

A mega health camp with screening for diabetes, eye check-up and surgery and distribution of medicine was organised. An ambulance was given to Lions Raktanidhi Hospital and the foundation was laid for a building to cater to the needs of Sundra Lions. As many as 52 students were given scholarship worth Rs 10,000.