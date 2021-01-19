Man fires at police with country-made pistol; shot at

KG Halli police shot at a man who attacked them with a country pistol in a bid to escape in South Bengaluru’s Puttenahalli on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old rowdy Mehroz, a resident of Tannery Road and a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in 39 cases, including attacks on policemen. Police have also arrested his 30-year-old associate Abrar.

Police said the duo is the main accused in a murder case registered in the KG Halli police station on December 30. They had joined with their other associates and murdered their rival and a 28-year-old electrician Sultan Pasha.

On the day of the incident, Pasha was with two of his friends when a person informed him that someone was looking for him. He excused himself from his group and went towards the men seated on a bike. As he got closer, the man seated in the pillion attacked him with a lethal weapon and they escaped.

Police said Mehroz and Abrar are the main accused and they absconded after the murder, while their associates had been caught and sent to jail.

On Monday, KG Halli police received information that Mehroz and others were staying in a rented house in Puttenahalli. They went to the spot at 12.45 pm.

When assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Shetty went to arrest Mehroz, the criminal tried to shoot Shetty with a country-made pistol. The policeman escaped since Mehroz misfired the shot. But Mehroz’s associate Abrar attacked Shetty with a dagger.

Shetty fired in the air with his service pistol and ordered the duo to surrender, but Mehroz tried to fire once again at Shetty. Shetty shot at him and the bullet hit his nose and he collapsed. Abrar, too, surrendered.

From the rented house where the shootout happened, Mehroz was rushed to KIMS Hospital, where doctors told police he was out of risk.

Last year, Mehroz and his associates attacked police in Nandini Layout and Kolar. Mehroz is involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other cases.