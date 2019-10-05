Man held for sending bomb blast threats in state courts

The Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a man who made elaborate bomb hoaxes to trap his father-in-law so he could bring back his estranged wife.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Singh (36), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly sent threat letters in the name of his father-in-law to the Registrar of the Karnataka High Court and also other high courts, claiming that he was from the ‘International Khalistan Support Group’ and that he will carry out bomb blasts at the courts.

A senior police officer said that Rajendra wrote the letter posing as his father-in-law Hari Darshan Singh Nagpal, threatening to carry out blasts along with his son on September 30.

High court security incharge N Kumar had filed a complaint to the Vidhana Soudha police station on September 18. The police traced Hari Darshan Singh, a hotelier in Delhi, who in turn told them that it was his son-in-law’s doing to send him and his son to jail.

It was found that Rajendra Singh had earlier written to the Madras High Court as well with a similar threat. He was arrested by the Chennai police after which the Bengaluru police brought him to the city.

The accused had married Hari Darshan’s daughter who left him due to domestic discord.

Her father refused to send her back, following which Rajendra hatched a plan to trap him and bring her back.