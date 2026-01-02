GBA's East Corporation gives Bengaluru PGs seven-day deadline to fix safety lapses

<p>Bengaluru: The East Corporation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued a seven-day deadline to all paying guest (PG) accommodations, hostels and service apartments in the city to review, rectify and ensure compliance with prescribed safety protocols.</p>.<p>The directive follows a recent tragedy in Kundanahalli, where an LPG cylinder blast resulted in loss of life and injuries.</p>.<p>The authority has made it mandatory for establishments to ensure the safe and authorised use of LPG connections, prohibit illegal or unsafe gas cylinders, and comply with ventilation and fire safety norms.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police book 4,651 drunk driving cases in year-end crackdown.<p>It has also directed PGs and similar facilities to maintain functional fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and ensure electrical safety, including avoiding overloading.</p>.<p>In addition, the GBA has emphasised the need for valid and subsisting trade licences and registrations.</p>.<p>In its order, the GBA said that inspections will be carried out after the seven-day period. Special inspection drives will be conducted by public health officers, and establishments found violating safety norms may face closure or sealing of the premises.</p>.<p>In serious cases, the authority said it would initiate cancellation of trade licences, impose penalties under the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, 2024, and launch prosecution where violations pose a threat to life and safety.</p>