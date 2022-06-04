Man kills mother for not buying phone, accused arrested

Man kills mother for not buying phone, Beguru police arrest accused

The deceased was identified as Fathima Mary and the accused son, Deepak, both residents of Lucas Layout, Mailasandra village near Beguru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jun 04 2022, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 04:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

 A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in Beguru for not buying him a mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as Fathima Mary and the accused son, Deepak, both residents of Lucas Layout, Mailasandra village near Beguru. 

Beguru police arrested Deepak and put him behind the bars. Mary used to sell greens in Madiwala market. Citing preliminary investigation, police said that Deepak killed Mary by strangling her with her saree in an open field next to Nice Road compound in Mailasandra on June 1. 

Deepak feigned innocence and tried to project that Mary was killed by someone else. But, during investigation, the police found that the killer was Deepak. Mary was living with her daughter Joyce Mary, Deepak and her husband. 

Joyce in her complaint stated that her mother left home around 10 am to collect greens and while she was leaving Deepak and her husband were sleeping. Mary asked Joyce to send the duo to collect the greens after they woke up.

Accordingly, Joyce sent the duo, they returned home and informed her that they couldn't find Mary. Joyce sent Deepak again to check where their mother was. Around 2 pm, he called Joyce from a borrowed phone and informed her that their mother was lying dead in an open field.  

Deepak claimed that he came in search of his mother and found her dead. But, the police suspected him due to his suspicious behaviour. Police said for the last one week Deepak was demanding that his mother to buy him a phone. But, Mary refused to buy the phone and explained to him their bad financial condition. However, Deepak was not ready to listen to her.

 

