Man leaps to death from Srirampura Rly bridge

A 30-year-old man fell from a railway bridge and died on the spot in Malleswaram on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, Abraham, a resident of Swatantra Palya, ran on the railway tracks and fell from the bridge in Srirampura. Though Abraham’s parents accused police of harassment, police refuted the charges.

While patrolling the area, the beat police received information from the public that some people were smoking ganja near Vellipuram bridge. Police caught two people and hauled them to the station.

“The deceased started running on noticing the police. He fell from the railway bridge. By the time our police reached the spot, he was found dead,” said D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Police said Abraham fled under the assumption that they were pursuing him, despite the fact that they were not. However, Abraham’s father Shankar stated to the media that his son leaped from the bridge in an attempt to evade the police.

Police also reported that Abraham, who was unmarried and kept company of people with questionable character, had two cases against him — one for vehicle theft in Malleswaram and another for molestation within the jurisdiction of the RMC Yard police station.

The duo they caught confessed to having smoked ganja. They were booked under the NDPS Act. Police have taken up a case of suspicious death based on a complaint by Abraham’s mother Parvathi.

A post-mortem was conducted and police are awaiting the report.

It is still unclear if Abraham fell from the bridge and died or if he had a cardiac arrest and fell. His parents had admitted him to a de-addiction centre a few months ago.